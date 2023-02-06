LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Mississippi man has been arrested several months after police say he snuck into the basement of a 15-year-old girl's Elizabethtown home and had sexual relations with her.
According to court documents, Jonathan Scales was 24 years old in April 2022, when Elizabethtown police say he communicated with the teen on Snapchat and the two made plans to sneak him into the basement.
Police say Scales believed she was 17 at the time, according to the Snapchat communication.
The pair exchanged several pornographic images and videos from Jan. 3, 2022, to March 30, 2022, according to court documents.
A warrant was issued for Scales' arrest on Nov. 7, 2022. According to that warrant, Scales lived in Elizabethtown at the time.
Scales was taken into custody by the Radcliff Police Department on Feb. 5, 2023, just before 10:30 p.m. According to court documents, he currently lives in New Albany, Mississippi.
Scales is charged with engaging in an unlawful transaction with a minor, use of a minor in a sexual performance, promoting a sexual performance by a minor, possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and distribution of obscene matter to minors.
He is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.
