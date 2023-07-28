LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a 35-year-old Missouri man after they said he was looking for child pornography online and drove through Kentucky in an effort to meet an underage child.
According to a news release, Michael Ray Landsness was arrested by Kentucky State Police Friday morning after an investigation by that agency's Electronic Crime Branch.
Police said the investigation began after Landsness was caught searching for child pornography online.
"He was located in Franklin County after traveling through Kentucky to Missouri with the intentions of meeting an underage child," the news release states.
Police said they questioned him Friday morning and seized "equipment used to facilitate the crime."
Landsness is currently charged with one count of promoting a minor under the age of 16 in a sexual performance and one count of procuring or promoting the use of a minor over the age of 12 in a sexual performance while being from another state.
He's currently being held in the Franklin County Detention Center.
