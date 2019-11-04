LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say an online ad led investigators to a group of drug dealers and individuals suspected of child neglect.
Darnell McGee, Cynthia Owens and Trenton Ragland were all arrested over the weekend.
According to a Facebook post, the Scott County Sheriff's Office says a man posted an online advertisement offering to sell drugs in Scott County, Indiana.
A deputy responded to the ad and made arrangements to meet up for a drug deal.
Authorities say three adults showed up, along with a small child.
McGee and Owens both face charges including dealing in marijuana and neglect of a dependent.
Ragland was arrested for maintaining a common nuisance.
