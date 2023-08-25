LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said the man assaulting and robbing women with a handgun over the last several months in southwest Louisville is becoming more brazen and violent.
Sgt. Joe Keeling of the Louisville Metro Police Department told reporters Friday that the suspect, who has so far robbed and/or assaulted six women, is, "getting a little more violent each time."
"The fact that he’s escalating the violence on these women – we don't want it to get any worse than it already has, so we definitely want to get it stopped before he gets out of control," Keeling said.
On Thursday, LMPD notified the public about the six incidents that took place in south Louisville, in locations off Terry Road, near West Pages Lane, Greenwood Drive, and Dixie Highway near East Pages Lane.
Keeling said police have not identified the suspect, but released a basic description.
"Right now, we're looking for a Black male – a tall, thin Black male – wearing all black," he said. "He also has a mask on and has his face completely covered."
Keeling said not all of the six women who have come forward were assaulted by the suspect, but the were all robbed. In each case, Keeling said the suspect approaches them with a handgun.
"He's pistol whipped a few of them, and that seems to be his escalation," Keeling said, adding that, "the more he goes, the more he's escalating as far as the frequency he's hitting."
Police have said one victim was sexually assaulted. All of the incidents have taken place between midnight and 5 a.m.
"He's mainly hit later on in the evening or early morning," Keeling said. "He does hit – he has hit – a couple of times just a couple of hours after midnight. But a majority of it is later on in the morning before the sun comes up."
Keeling said the suspect is targeting adult women alone in parking lots. All incidents have also occurred at apartment complexes: three times at the River Breeze Apartments, twice at Moss Creek Apartments, and once at the Finish Line Apartments.
He said police have obtained some surveillance video of the suspect, but it's "very limited." He added that police, "have all kinds of leads coming in." In some cases, he said other women have come forward to say they were approached by the suspect, but managed to get away.
"Before he's made contact with some of the women, they've been able to kind of make some noise and run, which is -- seems to be what has scared him off," Keeling said.
That said, Keeling advised women accosted by him to cooperate with his demands to limit any violence that could ensue.
The father of one of the victims told WDRB on Thursday that a handgun was used to pistol whip his daughter, causing her to loose several teeth.
"It was amazing how strong she was," the father said. "She fought the hell out of this guy."
While the man is still on the loose, the father is hopeful he will be caught as long as people communicate what they see and hear.
"I know Louisville, and I know the south end, I was born and raised there, I know people that know something that know somebody will step up and we'll find this person," he said.
The department is warning the public to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings. Police suggest traveling in numbers when possible, parking in well-lit areas, trusting your instincts, avoiding distractions — such as a cellphone — and keeping your hands free.
Anyone with information in any case is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through the Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
"He's not gonna stop until we catch him," Keeling said. "I would absolutely expect him to strike again."
