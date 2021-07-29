LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Jackson County have arrested a 20-year-old southern Indiana man after they say he tried to kill his mother with a knife.
Court documents say the investigation started around 10:30 p.m. on July 26. That's when Adam Honeycutt called his mother at her home on Park Street and asked her what kind of scary movies she likes. She said she told him she doesn't like scary films, and hung up and went to bed.
A short time later, she heard Honeycutt pounding on the door, looked out the window and decided to let him in, because she was unaware he was holding a knife. That's when he lunged at her with the knife, trying to stab her in the neck with an overhand motion. She told police she was able to grab Honeycutt's arm before he could hurt her, and was able to push him back out the door and lock it because he was intoxicated and "wobbly."
When officers arrived, Honeycutt was still there, standing near the front porch. Police say he surrendered peacefully, and later admitted that he came to the home with the intention of hurting his mom, and that he had too much to drink.
"I was trying to slit her throat, and she was fighting me, and she got me outside," Honeycutt said, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Police say they confiscated a serrated knife with an 8-inch blade and a bottle of Captain Morgan rum from the scene.
An officer who has encountered Honeycutt in the past said he has "developmental delays" and becomes belligerent when intoxicated. Honeycutt's mother said she did not want to press charges, but he was arrested after being questioned.
Honeycutt is now facing several charges, including attempted murder, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, domestic battery and public intoxication.
