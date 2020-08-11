LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shepherdsville man is facing several charges after police say he shot and killed another man Tuesday afternoon.
According to court documents, it happened around 2:45 p.m. in the 200 block of W.st Triangle Lane, near Blue Lick Road. Police say 21-year-old Trent Schaaf was in an "altercation" with the victim when Schaaf "took the handgun from the victim and fired one shot."
Police say the bullet hit the victim in the back and exited through the abdomen. The victim was taken to University Hospital, where he died.
Schaaf is facing several charges, including murder, robbery and tampering with physical evidence.
