LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a shoplifter who stole jewelry and wine from a local store made off with a security guard's taser as he made his getaway.
According to an arrest report, it happened at the CVS Pharmacy at 340 West Muhammad Ali Boulevard, just before 10:30 p.m. on Monday.
Police say they were called to the store after a security guard saw 47-year-old Ronnie Jones shoplifting jewelry and wine bottles.
When the security guard tried to stop Jones, he "became combative" and grabbed the security guard's taser. Police say surveillance video shows the pair fighting for control of the taser before Jones runs away with it.
Police arrested Jones at the McDonald's near South 2nd Street and West Broadway. He allegedly had both the taser and $178 worth of merchandise.
The merchandise was returned to the store, and the taser was returned to the security guard.
Jones was charged with two counts of robbery. He is currently being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.
