LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities said a Southern High School student was arrested Friday morning after he brought a loaded gun to school.
According to court documents, a officer with Jefferson County School Security was sent to Southern High School at 8620 Preston Highway after the school staff said there was a student there who refused to be searched.
Police say 18-year-old Dut Athoba, a student at the school, had a loaded 9mm handgun in his backpack. He also had 9 grams of marijuana and 16 empty bags, according to court documents.
Athoba was arrested and charged with the Unlawful Possession of a Weapon on School Property and Trafficking in a Controlled Substance Within 1,000 Feet of a School.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.