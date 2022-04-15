Dut Athoba

Dut Athoba was arrested on April 15, 2022, after police say he brought a loaded gun to Southern High School. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities said a Southern High School student was arrested Friday morning after he brought a loaded gun to school. 

According to court documents, a officer with Jefferson County School Security was sent to Southern High School at 8620 Preston Highway after the school staff said there was a student there who refused to be searched.

Police say 18-year-old Dut Athoba, a student at the school, had a loaded 9mm handgun in his backpack. He also had 9 grams of marijuana and 16 empty bags, according to court documents.

Athoba was arrested and charged with the Unlawful Possession of a Weapon on School Property and Trafficking in a Controlled Substance Within 1,000 Feet of a School.

He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

