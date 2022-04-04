LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville man who was asked to leave an east Louisville bar was arrested after he drove his car into the front of a building.
According to an arrest report, the incident took place early Monday, just before 1:30 a.m., at Mr. G's Lounge on Shelbyville Road, near Moser Road.
Police say witnesses told them 36-year-old Jesse Head was asked to leave the bar after he kept exposing himself to the patrons. According to witnesses, he then went outside, got into his vehicle and drove it through the center breezeway, nearly hitting two patrons who were standing outside. He then hit the side of a building and a pole, causing about $3,500 worth of damage.
By the time officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department arrived on the scene, Head had already left. Police say they found him a short time later at his home.
Head was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree indecent exposure, one count of second-degree wanton endangerment and one count of first-degree criminal mischief.
Police say he repeatedly exposed himself to an officer at Louisville Metro Corrections as he was being booked.
