LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said the suspect charged in the murder of a 58-year-old man in Louisville's Russell neighborhood confessed over the phone.
David Smith, 62, is charged with the murder of Christopher Adams, who was found dead at 9 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at a boarding house in the 2700 block of West Jefferson Street.
Police said he was "obviously deceased," and, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, his cause of death was listed as "multiple blunt and sharp force injuries sustained to the body."
Court documents obtained by WDRB News are providing more information about the alleged incident.
Witnesses who lived in the house allegedly told police that Smith and Adams were both residents of the boarding house. According to court documents, the witnesses said Smith had a knife when he pushed Adams through the door and hit him with a can of paint and a silver pot.
Adams also suffered stab wounds, according to police.
Police also said one witness got a phone call from Smith, who agreed to also speak with a police detective by phone. Smith allegedly admitted to the detective that he hit Adams several times and that he wanted to turn himself in.
According to police, Smith was arrested in southern Indiana. He was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on Friday.
He's charged with murder.
