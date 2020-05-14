(FOX NEWS) -- A Taco Bell restaurant in Georgia had to be decontaminated last week after a customer allegedly squirted a bottle of urine at a drive-thru window employee and threw feces at him, according to reports on Fox News.
The incident was caught on video and authorities were still searching for the suspect, the Augusta Chronicle reported.
Georgia woman threw bottle of urine, feces through Taco Bell drive-thru windowhttps://t.co/2ERuHXvQ5p— AJC (@ajc) May 14, 2020
The suspect was described as a black woman about 18 to 25 years old, wearing glasses and a white tank top.
The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. Friday, according to the newspaper. The suspect was seated in the rear of a vehicle that approached the window. It was unclear what prompted the attack.
Both the window worker and another employee were hit by the bodily waste, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
Because of the incident, the restaurant closed two hours early so the work area could be cleaned, reports said.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media and Fox News. All rights reserved.