LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is facing several charges after he allegedly refused to stop as police were investigating a fatal crash on Dixie Highway Thursday evening.
According to court documents, 23-year-old Brandon George drove a gray Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck around a marked police car at the scene of the crash around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 31. Police say George continued driving north in the southbound lanes of Dixie Highway, putting emergency crews and other people on the road in substantial danger.
Police say when an officer stopped George, they saw a meth pipe on the center console near his right arm, but George threw it on the floor in an attempt to hide it. After searching George's pockets, they found a "clear bag with a white crystal substance" believe to be meth.
George was arrested and faces several charges, including: reckless driving, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a vehicle with an expired driver's license.
