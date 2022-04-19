LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said they are now investigating the case of a woman found dead in Louisville's Crescent Hill neighborhood as a homicide.
According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers were called to the 100 block of South Birchwood, just off of Frankfort Avenue, shortly after 1 p.m. Monday when someone reported a person down at that location.
Police still on scene of death investigation on S. Birchwood in Louisville. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/jqyFJ5uH7V— Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) April 18, 2022
When officers arrived, they found a woman who was "obviously deceased," according to Mitchell.
Police have not released any other details.
Mitchell originally said the case was being worked as a death investigation, but on Tuesday afternoon, he said investigators had determined that it was a homicide.
There have been no arrests as of the time of this writing.
Anyone with any information on the case is asked to call the LMPD tip line at (502) 574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
