LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say two women were terrified to wake up to a naked man standing in their bedroom early Friday morning.
According to an arrest report, the incident took place at a home on Burlwood Drive, in a subdivision near the interchange between the Gene Snyder Freeway and Smyrna Parkway.
Police say sometime before 4 a.m., two women were in bed in a home at that location, when they heard a noise coming from their front door.
At first they thought it was their cat, so they went back to sleep.
Police say they woke a short time later to find a naked man in their bedroom with the door closed.
They immediately recognized him as their next door neighbor, 34-year-old Jamain Simpson.
Police say both women began screaming and Simpson put a robe on, told them he was on parole, asked them not to call police, then ran away.
According to the arrest report, Simpson left his cell phone behind at the home.
The women said they believed that if there had only been one woman in the room, Simpson would have raped her -- but the fact that there were two women in the room scared him.
Police say Simpson gave them permission to read his text messages. At 11:30 a.m., he received a text message from his wife asking "are you still sleeping" and he replied at 2:14 p.m., "No the rapist is up."
Simpson was arrested and charged with second degree burglary. He's currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
