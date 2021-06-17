LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Shively want to question two men seen on surveillance video near a shooting scene on Arcade Avenue.
It happened around 7 p.m. on June 9 on Seventh Street Road, near Arcade Avenue. That's where police say a 23-year-old man was found shot several times in the parking lot behind an adult video store and used tire shop.
The victim was hospitalized in critical condition.
If you recognize the two men shown in the surveillance images, you're asked to call Shively Police at 502-448-8161.
