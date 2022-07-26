LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man was left fighting for his life after a shooting, and police are now searching for the gunman.
An arrest warrant was issued for 45-year-old Edwin Riley for assault.
Kentucky State Police said he shot a man Friday morning in the Gravel Switch community of Marion County.
The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said Riley is believed to be in the company of 31-year-old Chrissy Rogers.
Officials said they would like to question her about the shooting as well.
If you have any information, you're asked to call Kentucky State Police at either 270-384-4796 or 1-800-222-5555.
