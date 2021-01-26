LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lexington Police are in search for a man accused of promoting anti-Semitic ideas.
Surveillance video released by police show a man walking through a parking lot and posting items on several doors of local businesses.
Recognize this man? He was caught on video posting stickers at local businesses. The stickers linked to a website with anti-Semitic content. See more suspect images for open investigations and submit tips on our website https://t.co/1SRIXozNND. pic.twitter.com/VFgxbZWYu6— Lexington Police (@lexkypolice) January 26, 2021
The stickers placed on the door include a link to an anti-Semitic website. Investigators are still trying to identify the man seen in the video.
He could face criminal mischief charges.
