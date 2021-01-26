Man placing anti-Semitic ideas on doors.jpeg

Surveillance video shows a man placing anti-Semitic promotions on doors in Lexington. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lexington Police are in search for a man accused of promoting anti-Semitic ideas.

Surveillance video released by police show a man walking through a parking lot and posting items on several doors of local businesses.

The stickers placed on the door include a link to an anti-Semitic website. Investigators are still trying to identify the man seen in the video. 

He could face criminal mischief charges. 

