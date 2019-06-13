LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for a man who tried to run over Kentucky State Police troopers with his car Thursday in downtown Louisville.
According to Tpr. Scotty Sharp, the public information officer for KSP's post at Elizabethtown, the troopers were in Louisville seeking to arrest the man on outstanding warrants.
Police said the troopers saw the man in the parking lot of Hotel Louisville at Second Street and West Broadway around 6 p.m. Thursday, and at least one trooper fired shots at the man when he tried to run them over with his car, a black Chevrolet sedan.
The man, whose name and offenses have not been released, did not fire any shots at the troopers, Sharp said.
The man left Hotel Louisville, and police caught up with him on Interstate 64 West, near Lannan Park in the Portland neighborhood. Officers made a traffic stop, and the man ran from the vehicle into the park area.
They have been searching that area since about 6:15 p.m. As of 8 p.m., the search is ongoing and includes the park area and Shippingport Island.
The search includes KSP troopers, LMPD beat officers, SWAT officers and K-9 officers.
WDRB News' images show the car stopped along I-64 with what appears to be a bullet hole in a rear passenger window and officers taking pictures of the vehicle.
Police were gathering evidence in the Hotel Louisville parking lot. Yellow police tape blocks a hole in a fence adjacent to the intersection of Second and Broadway.
This story will be updated.
