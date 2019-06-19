Concrete lions stolen from Highlands home

Police said someone stole a pair of these 110-pound concrete lions from a home on Stevens Ave. in the Highlands. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is searching for a strong thief.

Someone made off with a pair of 110-pound concrete lions from a home on the 1600 block of Stevens Avenue in the Highlands.

LMPD reported the theft Wednesday in a Facebook post. According to the post, the lions measure 30 inches by 28 inches, "have sentimental value and can't be replaced." 

If you have seen them -- or know who took them -- you're asked to call 502-574-5673 (LMPD). 

You can remain anonymous.

