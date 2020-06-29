LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot at a home in Owensboro late Sunday night.
According to a news release, police responded to a reported shooting at a residence on Hanning Lane around 11:15 p.m. on June 28. When officers arrived, they found the victim, a 49-year-old man, suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.
The victim was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital where he died from his injuries. His name was not immediately released.
Detectives are continuing to investigate and are looking for suspects. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
