LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDR) -- Police are searching for suspects after a series of car break-ins last week in Vine Grove.
The Vine Grove Police Department said the suspects broke into at least six cars last Wednesday night. It happened on the east end of the city near Robert E. and Jewell courts.
The break-ins came just months after suspects broke into more than a dozen cars and stole at least one in the Vineland Subdivision.
Police don't think the two are connected.
Vine Grove Police Chief Kenny Mattingly wants the community to be proactive.
"Lock your door. Lock your car," Mattingly said. "This group of people, whether last time or this time, I have video evidence of them not entering into cars that are locked. They are simply looking for unlocked doors. Then, they get in and rummage through it and take what's available to them."
If you have any information about the break-ins, call Vine Grove Police.
