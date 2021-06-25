LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Meade County Sheriff's Office is looking for help in identifying a woman involved in a hit-and-run.
The department released a photo on Friday of a suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash Thursday.
Police believe the woman was involved in the crash at the Shreeji Mini Mart on Hogwallow Lane, near the intersection of Highway 60 and Highway 313.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Meade County Sheriff's Office at (270) 422-4937.
