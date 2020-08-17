LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police suspect "foul play" after they found a man dead outside of a New Albany home.
New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said officers found the man outside a residence in the 800 block of West Seventh Street, near Cherry Street, around 10 p.m. Monday.
Bailey said in a news release that police do not have a cause of his death yet. They have not released the man's identity.
The police department has secured the scene, and Bailey said there is "no outstanding threat to public safety," though no one is in custody.
"There are few details known as this investigation is in its early stages," Bailey said. "New Albany is a safe community with highly skilled investigators who will uncover the facts related to this death."
Bailey said additional information may be released Tuesday morning.
