LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is in critical condition at University of Louisville Hospital after being shot Tuesday morning in St. Matthews.
Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded at about 6:30 a.m. to the 300 block of Macon Avenue, just off Lexington Road, south of Shelbyville Road.
Officers found a woman who'd been shot multiple times. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Michell said all parties involved have been "located and accounted for."
The LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.
