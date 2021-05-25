LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot and killed Tuesday evening in the Chickasaw neighborhood, Louisville Metro Police said.
LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said a woman in her early 20s was shot multiple times around 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of South 41st Street.
The woman died at University of Louisville Hospital.
It's been a particularly violent week already in Louisville. On Monday, two people were killed in separate shootings. A man died after a shooting outside a Family Dollar store in the Park Duvalle neighborhood. A man was killed in the Newburg neighborhood in the early morning hours.
