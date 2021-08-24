LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the Newburg neighborhood on Tuesday evening.
According to LMPD officer Beth Ruoff, who serves as a spokesperson for the department, police responded to a shooting in the 5500 block of Ripple Lane around 7 p.m. That's between Rangeland and Shepherdsville roads.
A woman, believed to be in her late 20s, was found with a gunshot wound. She was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what police to be "non-life threatening wounds," according to Ruoff.
There are no suspects in the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673.
