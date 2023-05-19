LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are working an investigation at a motel in Jeffersonville, Indiana, Friday morning.
Several Jeffersonville Police Department vehicles, as well as an armored SWAT vehicle, could be seen outside the Holiday Motel at 1901 East 10th Street in Jeffersonville.
.@WDRBNews SWAT is outside a motel room. They must be looking for someone very important! pic.twitter.com/2b9Op0rkyD— Stephan Johnson (@StephanWDRB) May 19, 2023
It's not immediately clear why the law enforcement vehicles are there or what they could be investigating.
Police have not yet commented on the situation.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.