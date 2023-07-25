FAIRDALE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A busted wall, a kitchen sprayed with water, a broken cabinet and more. They're all images shared by a property owner who said that's what he walked in to find over the weekend.
Jack May said he's been in the property management/ownership business for years. He also flips homes in different parts of the city and surrounding areas.
May said Saturday afternoon he was driving around checking on properties, including a home on Harrison Street in Fairdale where renters had recently moved out. He said the home was in great condition after the renters left and he was getting ready to put it on the market to sell. However, when he walked inside, he said he heard voices upstairs and then saw the damage.
"This cabinet here was kicked in. It was like somebody just kicked their foot and shattered it," he said.
By Tuesday afternoon, the things that were broken had been repaired and plans to put the house on the market are moving forward, but this was a bump in the road May never expected.
"Somebody had taken this sprayer and literally sprayed the entire kitchen," he said, before walking upstairs to show a WDRB News crew where more repairs had been made.
May said it added up to hundreds of dollars in damages.
He believes teenagers broke in through a backdoor and created the mess. He's since repaired the deadbolt on the door.
"I think they were all teenagers and I think it's just stupid kid stuff. I think they were just showing off and doing mischievous things," he said.
He said one girl, who he believes to be between 16 and 18 years old, ran out one of the doors downstairs.
"I started asking her questions, I said, 'What's your name?' She wouldn't tell me," said May.
He said others jumped off the balcony upstairs and ran off. May believes there were three or four people total who broke into the house.
"I think if I didn't walk in when I did, there would've been a lot more damage," he said.
May said while he's never had anyone cause damage like this to properties in the past, he has had issues with people stealing appliances from vacant homes.
He said he's now started adding Apple Air Tags to some appliances so he knows if one is taken and can track where it ends up. He's created signs to let people know. He said since the signs have gone up, he hasn't had issues with anyone stealing.
"I'm trying to warn people because I don't want them stolen but you know, it happens," he said.
May said he has contacted police about the break-in, but ultimately he doesn't want those who caused the damage to get in trouble. He said he'd rather talk with them and their parents about what happened, if he's able to learn their identities.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.