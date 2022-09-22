LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A prosecutor asked a jury to impose the death penalty for a man convicted of killing a young father and his 3-year-old daughter in August 2020.
Late Thursday afternoon, Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Ryane Conroy asked the jury to recommend the death penalty in the case of Kevon Lawless, who was found guilty of double murder and burglary just before 9:40 p.m. Wednesday. Those charges are in connection with the killings of Brandon Waddles and his 3-year-old daughter, Trinity Randolph. The shootings took place shortly after 1 p.m. that day in the 3700 block of Kahlert Avenue, near Strader Avenue.
The jury had to deliberate twice after one juror was dismissed and an alternate was brought in.
"I also am going to ask you to impose the death penalty here and I take that seriously," Conroy said. "I think that's a big deal to even make that ask."
The comments came as Conroy addressed the jurors before they met to discuss Lawless' possible sentence. He faces penalties ranging from 20 years in prison to the death penalty.
At the time of this writing, Lawless' defense attorney is scheduled to address the jurors before they deliberate.
Lawless' sentencing hearing was briefly delayed earlier in the day after the judge smelled marijuana in the courtroom.
Judge McKay Chauvin admonished the people in the courtroom as the hearing was about to start, saying the smell of marijuana was overpowering.
"I'm just going to say it out loud: The whole room stinks of marijuana," Chauvin said. "It just stinks."
He then had a group of about a dozen people removed. The hearing re-convened less than an hour later.
Judge removes people from the courtroom saying the smell of marijuana overpowered the room. He said, “you wouldn’t show up drunk, would you? Or maybe you would.” Then asked them all to leave. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/YiOsLmFl3t— Christie Battista WDRB (@CBattistaTV) September 22, 2022
Chauvin said the smell of marijuana showed disrespect for the court and he wondered out loud if violence would follow the court's decision.
"Here's what we're afraid of: As soon as this is over, you guys are just going to start shooting each other," he said. "I'll just say it out loud. That's what we're afraid of. That's how we got here. Has anybody learned anything from the time we spent together? Has there been any awareness of just how stupid this whole thing is?"
Several family members testified on behalf of Lawless during Thursday's proceedings. Prosecutors wanted to show body camera footage of Trinity being rushed to the hospital by LMPD officers, but Chauvin ruled the only videos that could be played were those already submitted into evidence.
Prosecutors tried to prove that Lawless was responsible for killing Waddles and Trinity. Earlier this week, they presented text messages, video surveillance from a neighbor and an Instagram Live video that shows Waddles and Lawless arguing.
Defense attorneys questioned the evidence from the beginning, calling it circumstantial and not enough to convict Lawless.
Lawless' bond was set at $1 million in August 2020, but a judge lowered it to $300,000 full cash days after his arraignment and ordered him to be on home incarceration if the bond was paid. New York record producer Nigel Talley posted the $300,000 on July 10, 2021.
Family said they were left blindsided at the time. Just weeks later, on July 21, 2021, Lawless was back behind bars on a parole violation.
