LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There were three separate shootings in Louisville as city leaders discussed crime and safety at a public forum in the Crescent Hill neighborhood on Monday.
While violent crime is slightly lower than a year ago, according to Louisville Metro Police, officers responded to three shootings on Monday afternoon.
A man was shot and killed in the St. Denis neighborhood around 3:40 p.m. Around two hours later, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg in the California neighborhood and in a separate shooting, a man was shot in the Limerick neighborhood. Both are expected to survive.
Louisville Metro Deputy Mayor David James, mass shooting survivor Whitney Austin and League of Women Voters' members Cindy Heine and Tim Moody led a panel discussion on the affects of gun violence in Louisville.
"Mothers, fathers, sons, uncles, sisters, brothers, cousins, nephews have been killed and taken away in our community due to gun violence," James said. "The violent act itself is what we should be thinking about."
There have been more than 310 non-fatal shootings and over 110 homicides, according to LMPD. James said most of Louisville's shooting victims are younger than 34 years old.
"A lot of those are gang or group related," James said.
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg told WDRB News in July that around 30% of homicides in the city are group- or gang-related.
The city is trying to address gun violence by targeting those most likely to get caught up in it.
"We actually have those kids who are below the age of 18 that are the drivers of gun violence in our community come together in one room," James said.
The former Louisville police detective said limiting gun violence is a difficult task for a police force that has 300 open positions.
"That makes it very difficult for LMPD to do a lot of the things that we want them to do," James said.
Related Stories:
- Louisville's mayor says city 'definitely' has a gang problem
- A state crime report says Kentucky homicides fell by 33%. But the numbers are wrong.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.