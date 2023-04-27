LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Thursday night, crime victims and city leaders are expected to gather near the Big Four Bridge as part of a nationwide effort to honor crime victims.
This is a map showing every murder that's happened in Louisville since the beginning of the year:
People impacted by the killings are expected to share their experiences and remember those they lost to violence at the event, which is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. at the Waterfront Park swings near the Big Four Bridge.
Officers in the Victims Services Unit will also talk about the resources they can offer.
Kroger will provide free food.
On April 10, Louisville lost five more people in the mass shooting at the Old National Bank. On that day, a shooter inside the bank in the Preston Pointe building gunned down five employees before he was killed in a shootout with Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Cory Galloway. Several additional people were injured, including LMPD Officer Nick Wilt, who remains in critical condition.
After that tragedy, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg spoke about the need to end gun violence in the city.
"That level of gun violence is beyond horrific and it's beyond anything we can and will accept in our community," Greenberg said. "Because the reality is that we have already lost 40 people to gun violence in Louisville this year."
Police are still looking for those responsible for another shooting that took plays days later in Chickasaw Park. Two people were killed and four hurt in that shooting.
Two weeks later, police still haven't made any arrests. They're asking for the public's help to find the person or persons responsible.
LMPD said there were more than 100 people at the park at the time of the shooting. Police hope people who were there will share videos and photos taken before, during and after the shooting so they can make an arrest.
