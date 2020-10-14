LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Public Works has caught another illegal dumper, who left furniture, spoiled produce and toys in the alley behind the Disabled American Veterans Thrift Store on Berry Boulevard.
The store said the illegal dumping has happened several times over the past months. Employees eventually caught someone driving a blue pickup in the act on a security camera.
Members of the Solid Waste Enforcement team confronted the man last week, and they said he admitted to dumping stuff in the alley.
The man's car was impounded, and he will have to pay a $500 fine.
"He could have taken it to the landfill, a transfer station, or paid for a collection service — all cheaper than the citation issued," Public Works officials said in a news release.
