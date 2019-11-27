LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A Radcliff, Kentucky broke into his ex-girlfriend's apartment and tried to burn it down, police said.
Authorities allege that William Vanover, 27, sent text messages in which he threatened to burn down his ex-girlfriend's apartment in Clarkson, Kentucky, while the woman was at work.
When a deputy with the Grayson County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene around 3:10 a.m. Saturday, the door to the apartment appeared to have been kicked in, and "there were blankets in the floor of the apartment that someone had attempted to set on fire," according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
Other families members were inside the complex at the time, and police said the situation "could have been catastrophic."
Vanover, who was arrested at the scene, is charged with burglary, arson, criminal mischief and 11 counts of wanton endangerment.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.