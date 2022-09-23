LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Radcliff woman was arrested Thursday evening after police say she severely beat a child.
According to court documents, 23-year-old Ashley Luce was taken into custody by officers with the Radcliff Police Department.
Police say on Saturday, Sept. 17, the girl's mother called police and said she found bruising and scratches on her daughter's face and head. When she examine the girl closer, she allegedly found more injuries -- including injuries to her thighs, buttocks and torso.
She said she discovered the injuries after picking the girl up at her father's house.
After calling the police, she drove her child to Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville. Police say the hospital photographed a number of "substantial physical injuries," including "extreme, dark bruising to multiple areas of the face, head, buttocks, inner thigh and torso."
When asked about the injuries, the child allegedly told investigators that her father's girlfriend, Luce, beat her. She said she stayed with Luce while her father was at work and Luce "is mean to her."
Luce is charged with first-degree Criminal Abuse of a Child. She is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.
