LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Thorntons employee in Prospect, Kentucky, died Thursday from injuries suffered during a Thanksgiving night robbery, Oldham County Police said Thursday.
According to a report from the Oldham Era, two men hit the employee with a van on Nov. 28 after shoplifting the Thorntons at 13302 West Highway 42. The employee was transported to a hospital with what police called "lower body injuries." Maj. Neil Johnson with Oldham County Police confirmed the employee's death Thursday afternoon.
According to the Oldham Era, police are still searching for the two suspects.
A GoFundMe page for the employee created by Oldham County residents indicates that the employee's name was Ralph.
"I spoke with Nancy, Ralph’s wife, today. Ralph is still in ICU," said Lori Maffucci Ingemi, who organized the GoFundMe, in a Dec. 3 update to the page. "Unfortunately, the injuries sustained in the robbery exacerbated his existing health issues. The drs have him pretty sedated and he’s not fully conscious. So, for those reasons, she has asked no one come to visit at this time."
If you have any information about the robbery, call Oldham County Police at 502-222-1300.
