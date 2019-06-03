LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police arrested a robber they say was using a wooden two-by-four to threaten his victims.
James Stark was arraigned on a first degree robbery charge on Monday.
According to the arrest report, the 31-year-old allegedly demanded money from the victim with the wooden board at a strip mall on Preston Highway near East Indian Trail on Saturday night.
The victim said Stark came up to him with the plank and demanded money. When he said he didn't have any cash, the victim said Stark swung the two-by-four at him-- but missed. He said Stark then ran away.
Police said they were able to arrest Stark after the victim named him and gave a description.
