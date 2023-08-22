LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Russell County man was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison last week, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Austin Lee Gladd, 26, pleaded guilty to production of child pornography in April. The Russell Springs man admitted to using social media to entice a minor victim to engage in sexually explicit conduct, according to a news release.
Gladd traveled to Danville to find the victim and engaged in sexual intercourse, filming it on his smart phone.
Gladd must serve 85% of his prison sentence, and upon his release, be required to register as a sex offender.
The FBI and Danville Police Department conducted the investigation.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.