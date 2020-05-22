LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 28-year-old man from Salem, Indiana, is facing one count of felony child molestation after a Child Protective Services investigation
According to a news release, the investigation began May 5 after CPS contacted the Salem Police Department alleging that 31-year-old Michael T. Jourden had molested a juvenile when Jourden was about 24.
Following an investigation and a forensic interview with the juvenile, the Salem Police Department asked for assistance from investigators with Indiana State Police, which requested an arrest warrant.
Jourden was arrested Friday morning. He is being held at the Washington County Jail.
