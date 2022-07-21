LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Salem, Indiana man was killed in a hit-and-run Sunday night in Clarksville.
John Leffler, 63, was identified as the pedestrian killed on Brown Station Way West near North Clark Boulevard. Clarksville Police officers responded to the crash around 9:57 p.m. on Sunday.
Police are currently looking through security cameras from the area but are also asking for the public's help. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Jeff Kennedy at the Clarksville Police Department at 812-288-7151 Ext 307 or email j.kennedy@clarksvillepolice.com.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.