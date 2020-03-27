LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A police sergeant from Sellersburg, Indiana, is accused of stealing at least $16,500 from the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) since 2018.
Court records say Sgt. Terry Braswell of the Sellersburg Police Department, the treasurer of FOP 181, used the union's debit card to buy things such as dietary supplements, TVs and hotel stays for himself.
Detectives believe Braswell was the only person with access to the union's money for years. In an interview with detectives, Braswell did not deny taking the money and claimed he had paid much of it back through a personal loan.
Officers are now going back further through the union's finances to see if there are any more irregularities.
