LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sentencing hearing for the man convicted Wednesday night of killing a young father and his 3-year-old daughter in August 2020 was briefly delayed after the judge smelled marijuana in the courtroom.
The judge admonished the people in the courtroom as the hearing was about to start, saying the smell of marijuana was overpowering. He then had everyone removed. The hearing re-convened less than an hour later.
Judge removes people from the courtroom saying the smell of marijuana overpowered the room. He said, “you wouldn’t show up drunk, would you? Or maybe you would.” Then asked them all to leave. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/YiOsLmFl3t— Christie Battista WDRB (@CBattistaTV) September 22, 2022
The sentencing hearing for Kevon Lawless was set to start at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, more than 12 hours after a jury found him found guilty of double murder and burglary just before 9:40 p.m. Wednesday.
The jury had to deliberate twice Wednesday, after one juror was dismissed and an alternate was brought in.
Lawless was charged in connection with the killings of Brandon Waddles and his 3-year-old daughter, Trinity Randolph. The shootings took place shortly after 1 p.m. that day in the 3700 block of Kahlert Avenue, near Strader Avenue.
Lawless, 25, could face 20 years to the death penalty.
Prosecutors tried to prove that Lawless was responsible for killing Waddles and Trinity. Earlier this week, they presented text messages, video surveillance from a neighbor and an Instagram Live video that shows Waddles and Lawless arguing.
"Fifteen seconds, 11 shots, two dead," Conroy said. "There is one man responsible for the death of Brandon Wallace and Trinity Randolph."
Defense attorneys questioned the evidence from the beginning, calling it circumstantial and not enough to convict Lawless.
Lawless' bond was set at $1 million in August 2020, but a judge lowered it to $300,000 full cash days after his arraignment and ordered him to be on home incarceration if the bond was paid. New York record producer Nigel Talley posted the $300,000 on July 10, 2021.
Family said they were left blindsided at the time. Just weeks later, on July 21, 2021, Lawless was back behind bars on a parole violation.
The defendant and jury were just brought back in the courtroom. Appears that one juror will now be dismissed @WDRBNews https://t.co/PKwWRLsLQ0— Conroy Delouche (@ConroyDelouche) September 21, 2022
"The police department worked very hard on this kid's case, it meant a lot to the people of this community," Conroy said. "It was something that affected not only the direct family, but lots and lots of other people. So I am personally pleased that we were able to bring this case to an end in conclusion for all the parties involved."
