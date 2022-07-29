LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- A registered sex offender is in custody after police said he was caught taking pictures of children without permission at an Elizabethtown business.
According to court documents, the incident took place June 9 at Eye Physicians of Elizabethtown at 1109 Woodland Drive.
Police said an employee saw 62-year-old Ward Roberts taking pictures of two little girls — ages 6 and 7 — without permission. When that employee identified Roberts and pulled up his driver's license, it was discovered that he was listed on the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry.
According to the registry, Roberts has previously been charged with first-degree sex abuse out of Meade County. The victim in that case was 9 years old, according to the registry.
Police said they executed a search warrant at Roberts' home and on his cellphone. According to court documents, they found a picture of the two little girls on his phone.
Roberts was arrested Thursday afternoon by Kentucky State Police and charged with being a sex offender who filmed, photographed or shot video of a minor without consent, a misdemeanor.
He is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.
