LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Seymour man was arrested after a 10-month-old infant tested positive for methamphetamine on Sunday, according to Seymour Police.
According to the Seymour Police Department, an investigation was conducted following the infant's positive test, leading to the execution of a search warrant at a house on S. Jackson Park Drive, near Tipton Street.
Officers conducting the search found methamphetamine and marijuana in the house, and placed 48-year-old Edward J. Swindall under arrest. Police say another person claimed responsibility for the marijuana in the home.
The infant is now under supervision at Schneck Medical Center. According to the police the infant was "in stable condition" on Sunday, and the investigation was ongoing.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.