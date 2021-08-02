LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A North Vernon, Indiana, man is dead and a Seymour man is charged with firing the shot that killed him.
According to a news release from police in Jackson County, Indiana, the investigation began with a 911 call just before 5 a.m. on July 29. The caller said she was in a car on the road when a person from a car in front of her asked her to call for help because a man had been shot.
When officers arrived at the location in the 7700 block of CR 875 E, they found the victim -- 22-year-old Lelan-Eric Sharp -- with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to Schneck Medical Center, then transferred to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, where he died.
After investigators spoke with witnesses, it was determined that Sharp had been shot inside a residence at another location before he was put in the car where he was found. After serving a search warrant, detectives at the scene determined there was enough evidence to arrest 32-year-old Jeremiah Oliger from Seymour.
Oliger was being held in the Jackson County Jail with no bond.
