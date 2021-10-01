LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Newly filed court documents are shedding more light on a case in which a Seymour, Indiana, man is accused of stabbing a woman seven times, killing her.
The suspect claims it started with an argument over the woman's dog -- and that he blacked out during the crime.
Daniel Lee Baldwin, 62, of Seymour, is charged with the murder of Sandra Leudeman. He was arrested Sunday morning.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Jackson Circuit Court on Thursday, officers with the Seymour Police Department were first called to the scene at an apartment complex on Miller Lane, just after 6:30 a.m. Someone had called 911 after they overheard a woman moaning, and found Leudeman bleeding on the floor of a hallway.
Police say when they arrived, they tried to give Leudeman first aid, but she died.
A few minutes later, police were sent to the intersection of Oak Street and Jackson Park Drive after someone called 911 to say a man was trying to flag down traffic. Police say that man was Baldwin. The caller told the dispatcher that, "He's saying he stabbed someone," and according to court documents, the dispatcher heard Baldwin say, "I don't have no knife. It's on the pavement. I'm not a threat."
When police confronted Baldwin, he allegedly told them he had gone to check his mail, when he stepped on "a lady's dog or the leash." Police say that woman was Leudeman, and Baldwin said she started yelling at him and said she was going to call the police.
"Daniel initially stated that he 'blacked out' when she started yelling at him," court documents state. "Daniel stated that he has 'brain issues' from an incident that happened in the past where he killed his stepfather with a pickaxe."
He allegedly told officers he could not remember "if he stabbed or cut the old lady at his apartment building," but that he tried to walk to a nearby nursing home to get help.
Police say there was blood on Baldwin's shirt and a knife near his feet.
Court documents reveal that Leudeman had been stabbed seven times.
Baldwin is currently being held in the Jackson County Detention Center.
Previous story:
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.