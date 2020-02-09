SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) — A traffic stop in Seymour, Indiana, led to the arrest of a Missouri man who is convicted of murder and accused of dealing drugs locally, according to police.
On Feb. 8, the Seymour Police Department stopped a vehicle they believed was involved in local drug deals for a driving infraction. The vehicle stopped at the TA Travel Center briefly, before fleeing the area and leading police on a high-speed pursuit on northbound Interstate 65.
The vehicle eventually lost control in a construction area and crashed near Country Road 700 North. The driver and suspect, Marlo James, then fled on foot into the woods, where officers discovered him moments later and took him into custody, according to police.
Police later discovered that James had a prior murder conviction out of Missouri, according to a news release.
Police recovered drugs and drug paraphernalia instead James' car. He is charged with two counts of resisting law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, prescription fraud and reckless driving.
Indiana State Police and The Jackson County Sheriff's Department assisted the Seymour Police Department.
