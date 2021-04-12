LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seymour Police are investigating an attempted carjacking late Sunday night in the Village Green Mobile Home Park.
According to police, a tall white male entered the passenger side door of a vehicle running idly on Central Avenue in Seymour, Indiana, around 11:25 p.m.
The suspect, who was wearing a green camouflage jacket and orange mask, put a sharp object on the shoulder of the victim. After being told by the suspect to "get out," the victim left the vehicle and took the keys.
With the vehicle undrivable, the suspect fled on foot away from the vehicle and wasn't able to be seen because of darkness and rain.
