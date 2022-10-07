LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say an Indiana woman thought police were going to take her child, so she hit an officer with her car.
Seymour Police responded to a family disturbance on East 4th Street on Thursday.
Police say 21-year-old Rachel Blake tried to leave the scene with her 9-month-old.
Police noticed the car seat wasn't fastened properly, so they offered to help. That's when, police say, Blake became agitated and thought police were going to take her child.
Police say she then got into her car with the baby in her arms and backed into an officer, knocking him to the ground. Police pursued her and she crashed on U.S.-31.
The child suffered minor injuries and was taken to Schneck Medical Center before being treated and released to the care of the Department of Child Services. The officer was also treated and released from the hospital.
Blake was arrested on several charges, including criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.