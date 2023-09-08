LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Multiple Shelby County schools are on lockdown while police search for an armed robbery suspect in the area.
A Shelby County School pfficial told WDRB News the suspect from an armed robbery in Frankfort had been tracked to the area. The superintendent chose to lock down several schools as a precaution, and sent the following message to parents:
Dear SCPS Parents,
This letter is to inform you about school lockdowns today. Our district is committed to the safety and education of all our students. We also want to clearly communicate with parents about safety issues when they arise.
This morning, law enforcement is in pursuit of suspects of an armed robbery. In the interest of safety, the following schools are in a soft lockdown procedure: Painted Stone Elementary, West Middle School, Clear Creek Elementary, Southside Elementary, and Northside. We will remain in lockdown until given the all-clear by the police. No one is allowed to enter or exit the building until the situation is resolved. Situations change quickly and we will send an update.
Sometimes soft lockdown situations can frighten students. Please discuss this situation with your children and let us know if follow-up is needed at school. Our counselors are always available.
Please contact your school after the all-clear is given if you have any questions or concerns. We will keep you updated as we know more from our local law enforcement.
At 10:45 AM:
The city schools (Painted Stone, West Middle School, Northside, Southside, and Clear Creek) are still in a soft lockdown, however, at this time if you need access to your student for an appointment you should call the front office of the school. Staff will bring your student to your vehicle. Expect to see increased law enforcement presence at dismissal today.
We are working to find out more information and will bring you updates as soon as they're available.
