LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Shelby County Sheriff's Department is seeing a rash of car break-ins, but the perpetrators are not really breaking in.
They don't have to. The victims are making it easy.
"They're just lifting the door handle and helping themselves to whatever is in the unlocked vehicle," Shelby County Sheriff Mark Moore said. "It just surprises me knowing this is happening: the weapons and computers and cameras, the things of value that are left in vehicles unlocked."
Moore said theft has been more common than ever these last few months.
If the keys are inside, the vehicle itself is also taken.
He said unsupervised kids under 18 are oftentimes responsible because they have more free time during the pandemic.
Moore reminds everyone to lock their cars and keep valuables out of sight.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.